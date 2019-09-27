FSSAI to train street food vendors in Telangana

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to train 10,000 food vendors in Telangana in food safety and certification. The FSSAI has already trained more than 2000 street food vendors and another 10,000 will be trained over the next one year.

This, according to Dr K Shankar, Director, Food Safety, was because 60 per cent of prepared food business goes through street food trading, like hawkers, mobile vending machines, petty shops, dhabas, street foods hubs etc. “That is why we have chosen to train them. This is being done as part of the Eat Right Movement,” he said.

Speaking at a ‘Media Dialogue on Hypertension Management and Elimination of Trans Fatty Acids’ here, he said plans were afoot to bring out dietary guidelines aimed at reducing trans fatty acids, salt and sugar in commercially available food in Telangana.

A Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary, Health, Family Welfare and Food Safety Commissioner also spoke.

