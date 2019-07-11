FTCCI Excellence Awards announced

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Excellence Awards were announced on Thursday. These have been instituted to recognise corporate, institutions, entrepreneurs and individuals for their contributions in select areas. The entries are scrutinised by an independent jury.

The winners include:

Mahindra & Mahindra –Zaheerabad (all round performance), Shanmukha Agritec (agro –based), Coastal Corporation (export), Jangir Engineering Works (export- MSME),

GMR Hyderabad international Airport (corporate social responsibility), Le Gazole Plus Eco Solutions (product innovation), Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation (innovative product in healthcare), Avantel (research and development), Hyderabad Management Association (for serving industry, commerce and economy), Dr R Vijay (science), P Padmavathi (self-sustaining effort by a differently-abled person) and Central tobacco Research Institute (social welfare initiatives for women empowerment).