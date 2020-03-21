Fuel outlets to remain open in Hyderabad on Sunday

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: Fuel outlets, considered an essential service, in the city will remain open on Sunday during the Janata Curfew, with the decision to operate or not left to the dealers. Rajiv Amaram of Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association said it would be difficult to shut down fuel outlets because fuel is an essential commodity. But, it was up to dealers whether to function or not, he said. M Amarender Reddy, general secretary of Greater Hyderabad Petroleum Dealers Association, said most of the outlets would run, but with only one unit. To avoid direct contact with customers, the staff were told to collect money through digital payments, he said.

