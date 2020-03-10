Fuel prices down in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Fuel prices continued to plummet across the city on Monday as well, as has been the norm for the last 10 days.

The petrol and diesel prices in the city on Monday were Rs 75.04/litre and Rs 68.88/litre, respectively. According to the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, petrol prices, which stood at Rs 76.23/litre on March 1, dropped to 75.04/litre on Monday, while diesel prices went down from Rs.70.01/litre to Rs 68.88/litre during this period.

Rajiv Amaram, the president of the association, attributed the fall in fuel prices to Saudi Arabia slashing rates in a price war with Russia. In India, fuel prices are dependent on international crude oil benchmark rates, he said. Dealers said the fuel prices were very likely to drop further in the city in the coming days.

