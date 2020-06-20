Fuel prices record 14th consecutive hike on Saturday

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: With petrol and diesel prices going up at least by 40 to 50 paise per litre each day, fuel is getting dearer to consumers across the city.

On Saturday, the price of petrol stood at Rs 81.88 a litre while diesel was sold at Rs 75.91 a litre. In the last two weeks, both diesel and petrol prices soared by Rs 7.91 a litre and Rs 8.09 a litre, respectively.

Following the dynamic pricing system which came into force in 2017, fuel prices were on ascent consistently since June 7. If the petrol on June 6 was available at Rs 73.97 a litre, then it rose to Rs 81.88 a litre on Saturday, similarly, diesel went up from Rs 67.82 a litre to Rs 75.91 a litre during the same period.

Petroleum dealers attributed the sharp rise in fuel prices to hike in excise duty coupled with impact of global rates. For the last 14 days, petrol and diesel prices witnessed continuous hike and could rise further in coming days, they said.

In Hyderabad, fuel prices remained unchanged for more than two months during lockdown. However, beginning June 7, oil companies have resumed the revision of fuel prices, which happens on day-to-day basis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .