Fuel prices see steady rise in Hyderabad

Published: 12:09 am 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: While the public have been busy protecting themselves from the infection of coronavirus and adjusting themselves to a new way of life as the lockdown is gradually lifted, the prices of fuel, both petrol and diesel, have silently shot up.

In just nine days, the price of petrol has gone up by Rs 5.20 per litre, while that of diesel went up by Rs 4.50 per litre. On Monday, petrol was going at Rs 79.17 a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 72.93 a litre.

Beginning from June 7, fuel prices have been on the rise in the city, rising steadily from Rs 73.97 to Rs 79.17, while the price of a litre of diesel had reached Monday’s Rs 72.93 from Rs 68.42 in the same period.

Petrol dealers attributed the consistent rise of fuel prices to the impact of crude oil rates at the global level.

Rajeev Amaram, Joint Secretary (South), Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, said the fuel prices would rise further in the city in the next few days.

“The current fuel prices are very likely to go up by another Rs 3 to Rs.4 per litre,” he said.

Fuel prices are based on a dynamic pricing system that the Central government brought into force in 2017. Since then fuel prices have been fluctuating, and mostly upwards. During the lockdown, however, the fuel prices remain unchanged from March 16 till June 6.

The prices of petrol had reached Rs.89 a litre and that of diesel had crossed the Rs.80 mark in the last two years, before going down. Now, the prices are once again set to touch Rs.80 a litre and Rs.75 a litre in a few days.

Low fuel consumption in IT corridor

Even as several petrol bunks in the city witnessed improvement in fuel sales ever since government gave relaxations for vehicular movement, the fuel consumption in IT corridor is not so encouraging.

According to fuel dealers, the IT corridor registers a large consumption of fuel as several lakhs of vehicles fill petrol and diesel during working days. However, with a majority of employees in Gachibowli, Hitec City and Madhapur still working from home, the consumption has remained below 50 per cent of the pre-lockdown figures.

“Most of the city has returned to around 70 per cent of the normal fuel consumption levels except in the IT corridor. At present, the supply of fuel is more than 1.30 crore litres in Telangana. We might register 90 per cent of sales only when the lockdown is lifted completely,” Amaram added.

