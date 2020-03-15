Fuel prices to go up in Telangana

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The relief from rising fuel prices appears to have been too short-lived for citizens with the Central Government increasing the excise duty by Rs 3 a litre on petrol and diesel on Saturday.

With this, the prices of petrol and diesel, which are currently pegged at Rs 74.41 a litre and Rs 68.31 a litre respectively likely to go up from Sunday.

According to Rajiv Amaram, president of Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, the revised prices of petrol and diesel would be known after implementing the changes as per the daily revision system of fuel prices from midnight.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter