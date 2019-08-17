Fuelled by undying passion

By | Published: 12:36 am 10:10 pm

With ever burgeoning e-business and online food catering services dictating terms in the present market, there is only a little place left for the conventional small players, especially the traditional food caterers in the business. Contrary to the branded food caterers that go by the online norms of ratings and reviews, some independent caterers are still making a difference in the field through mouth-of-word publicity. Tucked away in a dingy lane near Gudimalkapur, Gayathri Caterers earned a distinction of serving 27 years in the hospitality industry. Driven with undying passion and entrepreneurial spirit, owner KNV Sitaramaiah left a promising career in AP State Housing Corporation only to follow his heart to find independent catering business.

Urge to live independent life

“It was way back in 1991. For a middle-class family like ours, government job was a great achievement. Just into fourth year, I went on a long leave and floated this start-up, Gayathri Caterers. My decision was not to make huge profits out of this business or become a crorepati. In fact, it was my idea ‘why can’t I lead an independent life just by selling home-made food’ that lead to this,” says 55-year-old Sitaramaiah.

Strictly vegetarian

Dishing out just vegetarian food without deviating from its standards and quality, sustaining in the service industry and earning goodwill of customers in the twin cities was not a cake walk for Sitaramaiah. “Irrespective of communities and regions, people don’t usually serve meat during weddings. That way, it fetched us well. As far as receptions and other events, corporate meetings are concerned, we don’t serve meat or liquor either,” he says.

He further says he has certain principles in keeping the pace abreast. “Whether it is Thai, Mexican, Italian or our traditional mavidikai pappu (dal recipe), I am always interested in making it a culinary journey rather than doing it mechanically. And another crucial thing is to keep my workforce happy because the taste of recipes depends on the mental state of our cooks. The more you keep your chef happy, the tastier is the food,” he maintains and adds that his major chefs have travelled all these years with him.

When asked about the speciality of Gayathri compared to others, Sitaramaiah says, “When I stepped into the business in early ’90s, the word catering was not in existence. Colloquially, people recognise caterers through a common name of ‘Vantavadu’ (chef). I wouldn’t have found a girl to marry had I been a caterer; luckily, I got married at the right time when I was still in government service,” laughs Sitarmaiah while naming his long list of clientele which includes his colleagues, IAS, IPS officers.

The nativity factor

Sitaramaiah believes that nativity factor is still ruling the roost despite the changes in the food trends and habits. As he says, the USP of his service is to know the background of his clients before dishing out food items. “Food habits vary with regions and culture. A typical wedding in Warangal is different from that of people hailing from a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh. Serving a traditional food item as per their taste has always been our norm,” he adds.

Among his long list of clientele are Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, prominent director K Vishwanath. “I had the honour of serving BJP senior man LK Advani when M Venkaiah Naidu hosted lunch at his house in city. For the past 10 years, we have been catering for Government-related parties, Iftars and dinners at Raj Bhavan,” he says.

“We also had the opportunity to serve wedding guests of senior Telugu star Ramyakrishna and Krishna Vamsi, long ago,” says Sitaramaiah while maintaining that he never craved for popularity even for a photograph with the celebrities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .