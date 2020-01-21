Fujifilm enters the fray of projectors

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm forayed into projector market with the launch of Z5000 – an ultra-short throw projector equipped with “folded two-axial rotatable lens” to enable omnidirectional image projection without moving the main projector unit.

The Projector is developed with Fujifilm’s cutting-edge optical technology, nurtured through the development of FUJINON lens.

According to the company, FUJINON lenses are used in some of the most advanced technology currently in the market including 4K/8K compatible broadcast lenses, high-performance cine lenses and interchangeable lenses for mirrorless digital cameras.

The class-leading Lens Shift function of up to 82 per cent vertically and 35 per cent horizontally makes it easy to adjust the position of projected images across a wide range. The unit projects images not only on a wall or screen but also on the ceiling and floor, and can easily switch between vertical and horizontal display.

The use of Fujifilm’s ultra-short throw lens makes it even possible to project images on a 100-inch screen from the close-up distance of just 75cm.