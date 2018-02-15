Fujitsu plans $200mn facility in south India by 2020

Hyderabad: Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General is planning to set up a facility in India with an investment of $200 million.

Fujitsu General president Etsuro Saito said, “We are looking at setting up this unit in next two years. Most likely this unit will come up in south India.”

The company is seeing a healthy growth in India and currently occupies a market share of 4 per cent.

It is lining up 26 new models in the Indian market. The $2.5 billion company is seeing a 15 per cent growth in India year-on-year.


