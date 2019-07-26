Full low-down on the Nokia 9 PureView

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Smartphone giants have started to pour an immense amount of effort into developing the cameras and lenses of their upcoming models this year. Taking the case of ‘Nokia 9 PureView’, an ultra-modern high-end smartphone that recently released in India.

This limited edition smartphone is making headlines as it has five cameras on the rear end as the smartphone isn’t focusing on the casual user, but is especially designed for the photography enthusiasts as they have an idea about how to shoot raw images on their digital cameras and would look forward for the same experience on a phone.

Design & Display

The front and the back of the aluminium frame smartphone are made up of Gorilla Glass 5, which has a glossy finish. The phone has an extensive camera setup, arranged in a flower shape with no camera bumps. The screen is a 5.9 inch P-OLED display with HD resolution, weighing 172 grams and consists of 6 GB RAM. Moreover, it has a single bottom loudspeaker with no headphone jack. The smartphone is available in ‘Midnight Blue’ color.

Camera & Storage

Working together in perfect sync, all five cameras with ZEISS optics are 5x 12 megapixels, f/1.8 size lens and the maximum video resolution goes up to [email protected] The front camera is 20 megapixels, f/1.8 size lens and supports low-lighting. Apart from this, it also has LED flash, geo-tagging, digital zoom, autofocus, touch focus, face recognition and panorama mode. The smartphone has 128GB storage capacity and has Google Photos integration as well.

Battery & Connectivity

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 3320 mAh. The 4G smartphone features dual SIM card slots, ‘Qualcomm aptX’ for high audio playback quality over Bluetooth speakers and earphones and Wi-Fi connectivity. It has an integrated wireless charging technology apart from the high quality 2K display and powerful configuration. To top it off, it’s very suitable for outdoor activities as it’s a dust-proof and water-resistant phone. The only drawback is that the battery has limited recharge cycles and its capacity reduces over time. Eventually, the battery may need to be replaced.

Pricing

Along with the sleek Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, the product box contains an 18W charger, a USB-C cable, a pair of earphones with a 3.5mm jack and a 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter, all priced at Rs. 49,999 across all online stores and retail outlets in India.