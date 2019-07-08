Full on bandobast for fun

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Tamil superstar Suriya is a well-known face for Telugu audience. He has stolen many young hearts with content-driven movies like Ghajini and Singham, is back to the Telugu land as the hero of Bandobast. Bandobast is a novel and new-age action thriller that is set in an exciting set-up. Tensions between India and Pakistan in the context of terrorism, the problems faced by farmers and those posed by river-water sharing, Indian Army secret operations — these elements are the crux of the film.

Suriya, who moulds himself effectively in playing distinct characters, will be seen in several avatars in the movie. He has sported the get-up of a commando, played a Muslim man named Kathir, and a Hindu man called Subhash in yet another disguise.Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has a crucial role in the movie. Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, Poorna, Nagineedu and others will also be seen in key roles. This is the first outing of the real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal since their marriage. Rangam fame KV Anand has wielded the megaphone. Subhaskaran of Lyca Productions, who has brought to the Telugu audience Nawab and the visual wonder 2.0, is the producer.

The film’s teaser was unveiled by macho star Rana Daggubati via his Twitter account on Saturday. And it has been getting a tremendous response from the audience. If Rangam was a heady mix of politics, journalism and naxalism, Bandobast goes leagues ahead to thrill the audience. Harris Jayaraj’s album for the movie will be unveiled soon. The audio will be out on Sony Music. The film, which has lyrics by Vanamali and Chandrabose, will be released on August 30.