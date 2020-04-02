Full salary for medical, health and police department employees: CM KCR

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that employees of Medical and Health and the Police Departments would be paid their full salaries for the month of March.

The Chief Minister also decided to give them incentive which will be announced in a couple of days in recognition of their selfless service in checking the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The decision was taken at a marathon high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan which was attended by Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy, among others.

The clarification comes after the State government announced earlier a 50 per cent salary cut for government employees.

