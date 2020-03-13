Fully-equipped oncology dept inaugurated at SLG Hospitals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am 1:22 am

Hyderabad: A fully-equipped oncology department for providing all cancer-related facilities was inaugurated at SLG Hospitals, Nizampet by Manthena Venkata Rama Raju, Chairman, Vasudha Foundation and Vasudha Group of Industries.

The cancer wing has high-end equipment for cancer diagnosis and treatment, including Elekta Infinity, incorporating Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT) with single or multiple arcs for efficient dose distribution, 4D Symmetry to perform sophisticated computations to capture 4D image data during the breathing phase, Intra-fraction 2D, 3D & 4D for management of internal motion, ABC (Active Breathing Coordinator) Respiratory Motion Management to immobilise target anatomy through planning, imaging and delivery, a press release said.

The cancer wing will be led by senior radiation oncologist Dr Ch Swarna Kumari and senior medical oncologist Dr B Bhanu Prakash. CMD of SLG Hospitals, D Siva Rama Raju, said that the new initiative will help the hospital tackle the challenges posed by cancer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter