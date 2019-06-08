Fun with chemistry

By | Published: 12:47 am 3:38 pm

He can convert copper coin into a silver coin and the silver coin into a gold coin, all in a matter of a few minutes with the technique called electroplating. For Professor Venkateswarulu Peesapati, that is not a big task as it might sound to others. This retired professor from Osmania University, who is presently a board member of the Royal Society of Chemistry (London) — Deccan Section, is consistently trying to create interest in chemistry through practical learning in young minds.

After 40 years of teaching and research experience in various universities in the USA, the UK and India, apart from developing and teaching several new courses in organic and medicinal chemistry, Prof Venkateswarulu is still trying his best to take chemistry into the life of the children.

“When you wake up in the morning, the products that we use, whether it is toothpaste, soap, house-cleaning agents or lemon juice or orange juice on the table, all these are nothing but chemistry. Cooking is nothing but chemistry. Without realising it, everybody is applying chemistry in their life. I want to bring this understanding in children,” says Venkateswarulu, who was awarded the ‘Science for the Masses’ award by CSIR-IICT for 2016.

He feels chemistry is a core subject which has a chance to get a job, provided you are good in practicals. Universities and colleges should spend more money on labs, he says.

“These days, not many schools and colleges have proper practical labs. If the students have hands-on experiments, only then, curiosity begins. The pathetic state is that even teachers do not have the confidence these days. Earlier, a few aimed to become a teacher, but now, people who do not have any job are becoming teachers. That’s a pathetic situation. Teaching is a noble profession and a teacher is the only one who can inspire children. Earlier, there were no paid extracurricular activities, whatever was learnt was taught in the school, but, now, for everything one should go out of the school,” says Venkateswarulu, who conducts chemistry workshops regularly in the city.

To make children understand what chemistry is and how each word is linked to it, he mixes fun with chemistry classes where he explains many experiments. Here are a few of his experiments to get children hooked on to chemistry:

“I take a handkerchief, dip it in a liquid, and start a flame. The liquid catches fire but not the handkerchief. The children come close with more interest, and I create that curiosity in them! Then, I explain the concept of chemistry in it. I dip the handkerchief in a solution of alcohol and water. The boiling point of alcohol is 78 and of water is 100. Once the handkerchief is set aflame, the alcohol burns at its boiling point and whatever heat is generated by the alcohol, is absorbed by the water molecule already present in the handkerchief. That’s why, nothing happens to the handkerchief, as there is a difference in the temperature. If we explain this to them, they enjoy that and they start to like the subject.”

“I ask children, if I mix sand and sugar, can you separate that? Then, I explain to them that there are two components here. First thing is, it’s a ‘mixture’, which is a chemistry word. A few students say, ‘Sir, we can dissolve it in water’, here comes another word ‘dissolve’ and, they understand that sugar is soluble. Another student says, ‘Sir, we can filter it now since one is solid and the other is liquid. I, then, bring in another word ‘filtration’.

If all these are explained in theory, what will a student understand? Once you start doing the experiments, students can never forget. Application is more important. Then, you put a conical flask, funnel and filter that. Now, two states have come, one is solid and the other is liquid. I ask the students what I should do and they answer, ‘Sir, evaporate’. A new word comes again. So many things roll down in simple experiments,” explains Venkateswarulu, who received the Inspirational Member Award from the Royal Society of Chemistry — London.