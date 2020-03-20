Function halls sealed in Nizamabad for violating rules amid corona outbreak

By | Published: 12:15 am

Nizamabad: Authorities have sealed four function halls in Bodhan after they found that the places were let out to hold functions attended by more than 1,000 people on Thursday. Officials conducted surprise checks and sealed the premises as they were violating the government order that not more than 200 people be allowed at functions.

These raids were conducted on Ramakanth, Ravi, RK and Apna function halls under the supervision of Bodhan RDO K. Gopiram.

