Functions of human respiratory system

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Respiration involves the following steps in humans:

Breathing or pulmonary ventilation by which atmospheric air is drawn in and CO2 rich alveolar air is released out.

Diffusion of gases (O2 and CO2) across alveolar membrane.

Transport of gases by the blood.

Diffusion of O2 and CO2 between blood and tissues.

Utilisation of O2 by the cells for catabolic reactions and resultant release of CO2.

MECHANISM OF BREATHING

Breathing involves two stages — Inspiration & Expiration.

Inspiration during which atmospheric air is drawn and expiration by which the alveolar air is released out. The movement of air into and out of the lungs is carried out by creating a pressure gradient between the lungs and the atmosphere.

Inspiration can occur if the pressure within the lungs (intra-pulmonary pressure) is less than the atmospheric pressure, i.e., there is a negative pressure in the lungs with respect to atmospheric pressure.

Similarly, expiration takes place when the intra-pulmonary pressure is higher than the atmospheric pressure. The diaphragm and a specialized set of muscles – external and internal intercostals between the ribs, help in generation of such gradients.

Inspiration is initiated by the contraction of diaphragm which increases the volume of thoracic chamber in the antero-posterior axis. The contraction of external inter-costal muscles lifts up the ribs and the sternum causing an increase in the volume of the thoracic chamber in the dorso-ventral axis.

The overall increase in the thoracic volume causes a similar increase in pulmonary volume. An increase in pulmonary volume decreases the intra-pulmonary pressure to less than the atmospheric pressure which forces the air from outside to move into the lungs, i.e., inspiration.

Relaxation of the diaphragm and the inter-costal muscles returns the diaphragm and sternum to their normal positions and reduce the thoracic volume and thereby, the pulmonary volume. This leads to an increase in intra-pulmonary pressure to slightly above the atmospheric pressure causing the expulsion of air from the lungs, i.e., expiration.

We have the ability to increase the strength of inspiration and expiration with the help of additional muscles in the abdomen.

On an average, a healthy human breathes 12-16 times/minute. The volume of air involved in breathing movements can be estimated by using a spirometer which helps in clinical assessment of pulmonary functions.

To be continued…