Fund State’s healthcare initiatives: Etela to Union Minister

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: State Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday urged Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan to provide financial support to health care initiatives under National Health Mission.

Etela Rajender, who was the co-chair in the 13th Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi, said that there was a dire need for MOHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) to provide adequate support in terms of enhanced salaries to healthcare workers who are implementing various health schemes under NHM in the State.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was the Chairman of the Conference, interacted with Etela Rajender and discussed several health care initiatives being implemented in the State. During his interaction, Etela said that the ongoing health insurance schemes for general public and State government employees in Telangana were far more superior to recently introduced Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Under Arogyasri and other health insurance schemes for Government employees and Journalists, Telangana State is providing health insurance coverage to nearly 85 lakh persons. Contrastingly, Ayushman Bharat only envisages providing coverage to 24 lakh persons,” he said.

The State Health Minister in the national conference pointed out that Telangana State had introduced many innovative measures including KCR Kits scheme aimed at overall improvement of public health in the State.

