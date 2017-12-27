Funds for maintenance of Ramappa temple: TS, Centre given 6 months

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: A two judge PIL bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad on Tuesday granted six months to the governments of Telangana and the Centre to allocate funds for the maintenance of the Ramappa Temple. The bench was dealing with a newspaper story which alleged that the temple, one of the monumental constructions made by Kakatiya rulers and that was nominated as India’s entry to UNESCO for its recognition as “World Heritage Site” under the control of Archaeological Survey of India, was under serious threat as it was already in bad shape.

The report further alleged that the temple, located in Palempet Village, Venkatapur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, was in neglect since a long time. Assistant Solicitor General informed the court that steps were being taken by the governments for maintenance of the temple. In fact, he pointed out, an inspection was conducted for the need to repair entire Prakara and in August, the eastern side of the Prakara collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Matter adjourned in PIL on probe into land scams

A two judge PIL bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad on Tuesday adjourned a matter relating to loans being obtained illegally from nationalised banks. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by M Raghunandan Rao a practising advocate from the city. The petitioner filed the PIL seeking an inquiry by the CBI against people involved in land scams, obtaining loans from nationalized banks and also other banks by producing fabricated documents in Medchal, Shadnagar and Ranga Reddy District. The petitioner, appearing as a party in person, complained that the police officials had without issuing notices to an accused in the matter filed a chargesheet in the criminal court against only three accused.

Advocate General of Telangana D Prakash Reddy stated that the investigating officer had already filed a memo in court and sought permission for filing supplementary chargesheet. He also submitted to the court that the Tahsildar had already cancelled the documents by way of an unilateral cancellation deed and the police officials had already sent notices to all other accused and even received their reply stating that the matter was of purely civil nature. The Advocate General further pointed out that the government had also filed a land grabbing case against the respondent which was in their favour against which the respondent preferred appeal in the Apex Court which is still pending with an interim direction of status quo. The court directed the government to bring on record all the details of the LGC court and the order of the Apex Court.

Complaint against TTD officials: matter put off

A two-judge PIL bench of the High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G Shyam Prasad on Tuesday adjourned the matter filed by Parihaara Sewa Samithi against officials of TTD for not taking steps to curb illegal activities of hoteliers charging high prices for eatables from pilgrims against the tender notification of the TTD. As reported earlier, the court impleaded the Commissioner of Police and directed him to take action against the people who were threatening the petitioner. Government Pleader on behalf of the Commissioner reported that action was being taken against the accused and that a report was also filed. Counsel for TTD further informed the court that the mobile application for monitoring the complaints was being developed by TCS and would be ready by January 31 2018. M P Chandramouli, counsel for the petitioner, also levelled corruption charges against the officials of the TTD, wherein the court directed to give the same in writing by way of an affidavit and adjourned the matter.

Sale of motors for LI scheme: Govt gets 3 weeks to file counter

A two judge PIL bench of the High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad on Tuesday on granted three weeks time to the government to file their counter in a matter relating to the sale of motors for the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by BJP leader and former minister Dr Nagam Janardhan Reddy. The petitioner questioned the action of the government and Chief Engineer (PRLIS) in fraudulently revising the value of Electro Mechanical (E&M) equipment for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme from Rs.5,960.79 crore as estimated by Engineering Staff College of India to Rs.8,386.86 crores by the Advisor and the Departmental Committee thereby causing loss of sum of Rs. 2,426.07 crore to the exchequer. The petitioner while appearing as party in person contended that the price of one 145 MW motor and pump was not more than Rs.118 crore but the government was paying Rs. 179 crore to procure the same from BHEL, as it is only supplier available throughout the country who could supply tailor made motorpumps of the required rating as contended by the government. He further complained that the government was buying such motor pumps through an agency who is in turn purchasing the same from BHEL at a low price. Court suo motu impleaded the Chief Engineer of BHEL as a party and said that the allegations were serious and called the government and counsel for the BHEL to file their counter.