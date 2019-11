By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday issued orders to allot funds for starting a tribal welfare residential school and Banjara Bhavan in Huzurnagar, fulfilling his bypoll promise.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod thanked the Chief Minister for issuing orders sanctioning Rs 28.57 crore for the school and Rs 1.5 crore for Banjara Bhavan. She asked the officials to identify land for the school, which should start functioning from the next academic year.