Funds sought for ‘sex sorted semen’ to produce milch animals in Telangana 

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: If implemented, the novel ‘sex sorted semen’ technology available in advanced countries will help Telangana State to increase its milch cattle population, without putting the male calves, often considered as unwanted by the dairy industry, into trouble.

Chairmen of nine erstwhile district Live Stock Development Agencies who met the State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Monday, requested him for a grant of Rs 1 crore to provide the farmers with the sorted semen that produces only female animals, on subsidy. They also requested Kumar to assist the dairy industry in the State with the help of new technology available and implemented in few developed countries.

Telangana Livestock Development Agency (TSLDA) Chairman Rajashwar Rao also informed Vinod Kumar that Telangana was number one in the field of artificial insemination to produce high yielding livestock in the country. Kumar assured them that he would put the proposal before Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his approval.

Semen having X or Y bearing sperm to produce animals of the desired sex such as female or male is known as sexed semen. Sex sorting technology was developed by the United States Department of Agriculture. The technology works with 80 per cent accuracy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .