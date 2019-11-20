Funds sought from centre for SC skill development programme

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: SC Development Minister Koppula Eashwar sought sanction of Rs 100 crore by the Centre for implementation of skill development and training programmes for SC youth in Telangana State. He submitted a representation in this regard to Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey in New Delhi in the Parliament building on Tuesday.

He said Telangana SC Development Corporation was conducting several training programmes with food and accommodation to support unemployed SC youth, at an expenditure of Rs 24 crore over past three years. He said the Corporation provided placements to about 5,558 candidates during the period.

Eeshwar also called on Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and requested him to allot Rs 10 crore to Telangana State Vikalangula Corporation to purchase and supply wheel chairs, laptops, mobile phones, TLM kits, tricycles and other equipment through Corporation Social Responsibility funds from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). Both the Union Ministers responded positively and assured to look into the representations.

