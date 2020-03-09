Funeral of Maruthi Rao held at Miryalaguda

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Nalgonda: Funeral of Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao, who was accused in killing Pranay and committed suicide at Hyderabad, was conducted at Shadnagar in Miryalaguda on Monday.

The funeral procession was taken out from his residence at Reddy Colony to the graveyard on a tractor, in which his relatives and friends participated. Wife of Rao Girija sat next to the body placed in the tractor.

His funeral procession passed through Doctors Colony, Sagar Road and Rajiv Chowk. The people of the town were waiting along the route to have a last look at his body. The procession stopped at an underconstruction shopping complex at Doctors colony, which belongs to Rao, for a minute. During procession, Seshamala cloth sent by Jeeyar Educational Trust was also wrapped on the body of Rao.

Sravan, brother of Rao, lit the pyre at the graveyard. Speaking on the occasion, desciples of Jeeyar Swamy said Chinna Jeeyar Swamy had asked Rao to read ‘Vishnu Sahastra Namam’ and do social service after the latter had approached Swamy seeking mental peace. Following his instructions, Rao had donated a vehicle for Mahila Arogya Vikasini programme, which was taken up by the Swamy.

Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao and Miryalaguda Municipal Chairman Tirunagaru Bhargav attended the funeral procession of Rao. Police made elaborate security arrangements along the three kilometre stretch through which the funeral procession passed. Large number of policemen were deployed at the graveyard as a precautionary measure.

