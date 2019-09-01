Funnyman of Telugu TV

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Mention Chevella Ravi, and it probably won’t ring a bell. But, say the name Bithiri Sathi and it’s hard not to recall the funny artiste, well-known on TV for his slapstick humour.

Ravi hails from Pamena village in Rangareddy District and had a passion for films since childhood. “I was inspired by my father who was dramatic artiste. I have learnt a lot from him. He recently passed away,” says Bithiri Sathi. He moved to Hyderabad in 2001 to try his luck in the industry and worked small jobs to make ends meet and later began working in Zee Telugu as a mimicry artist. Along the way, he faced rejection many times. “It’s not that easy to grow in this industry. But, once you have been accepted by people, it won’t let you leave,” says the folk singer.

After his stint with Zee Telugu, he worked for news channels like 6tv and later moved on to v6, where he quickly became famous as Bithiri Sathi. The character is portrayed as a dimwit who has a funny take on the burning issues of the day. It would turn out to be Ravi’s big break.

He became a YouTube sensation and has millions of hits for his programmes. He made his Telugu debut with a side role in 2007 Telugu movie, Seema Sastry. He has also acted in more than 15 movies and dubbed for 100 movies till date.

“I want to explore my talent in every way. I don’t want to restrict myself. YouTube is becoming a great platform for everybody. I got a nice response and would like to come up with new projects in YouTube too. Getting appreciated by CM K Chandra Shekar Rao made my day,” says Sathi who is now working in a reputed Telugu channel.

“I believe the screen makes you connect with people quickly and they treat you like a family member if they like. It’s just like being in touch with them every day,” says Sathi.

