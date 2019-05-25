Stop the fur frenzy

By | Published: 9:30 pm

With busy schedules keeping us on the go, taking care of your dog’s grooming often gets pushed aside. However, proper pooch hair care is crucial not just to keep them looking good, but also to make them shed less. Here are some tips on dos and don’ts that you should know to manage the hairy madness. Let’s get started.

Know the reason

It’s really important to know why do they shed in the first place. Shedding is natural and it differs from breed to breed. So, you do not need to worry much. In cold weather, dogs generally shed less because the coat helps to regulate the body temperature. But, during summer, the body wants to stay cool and, hence, it will rid itself of more hair. What can be troublesome is if shedding occurs due to a disease. Therefore, it is important to get them checked on a regular basis.

Maintain good diet

Feeding them a well-balanced diet is essential in order to reduce shedding. So, talk to your veterinarian regarding their food and supplements, if required. Remember, your dog’s food can truly make a difference for every part of their well-being.

Grooming tools and products

There are a few basic items that you’ll need in the kit to groom your pooch. Brush them but you need to understand what kind of coat your dog has and how often you need to brush and the type of brush to use. Also, don’t rush. Hasty grooming can cause a disaster. Don’t use perfumed bath products as it can irritate their sensitive skin. So, a total no to scented shampoo.

Cleaning up that space

Having a regular cleaning routine helps to keep the place hair-free. Vaccuming can make the job easy, as sweeping can cause the hair to rise into the air and settle into another area. You can also cover furniture with some vibrant throws and train them on where to sit and where to not.