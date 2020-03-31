Further Orders on cuts in salaries and pensions issued in Telangana 

By | Published: 7:11 pm 7:12 pm

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of cuts in salaries and pensions of Government employees in the state, the finance department has issued orders on Tuesday, giving further instructions and clarifications for the smooth implementation of the order. The decision was taken in view of Coronavirus outbreak and its impact on State’s finances.

K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary Finance, in his order said that the deferment of salaries, wages or remunerations shall be on the gross salary without deductions and recoveries. For the bills which are already uploaded for payment in E-Kuber , the deferment will be centrally effected through IFMIS (Integrated Financial Management Information System) online website.

The bills of March which are yet to be uploaded shall be passed by the concerned Treasury officers with deferment as per the Government Order. The deferment of 10 percent in respect of contract or outsourced personnel is also applicable to all categories working on honorarium, such as Home Guards, Anganwadi workers, helpers, VRAs and Vidya Volunteers etc.

The deferment shall be 10 percent ordered in respect of pensioners belonging to last grade service, 50 percent for other state government pensioners and 60 percent for pensioners of All India Services. The bills and cheques pertaining to employees of Grants In Aid institutions shall be returned to the concerned officers for resubmission as per the orders given on Monday.

The order further reads that individuals should submit an undertaking to the Drawing and Disbursement Officer (DDO) along with the Pay Bills before preparation of the next month’s pay bills that such remittance was made, failing which cumulative recoveries shall be affected by the DDO. The Director Treasuries and Accounts, Pay and Accounts Officer, Hyderabad and Director of Works Accounts were directed to take necessary action as per the orders.