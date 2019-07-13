Futile attempt by chain snatchers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Chain snatchers made a futile attempt to rob an elderly woman of her jewellery in Saroornagar here in the wee hours of Saturday. The woman, Alivelu, 50, who works at Green Bawarchi hotel in Saroornagar, was going home to Karmanghat along with her grandson Sidharth when she was attacked by the culprit.

“Around 12:15 am while they were entering a secluded lane, two bike-borne thieves came from behind, tried to snatch the chain from the woman’s neck. As the chain was did not snapped and came out of the victim’s neck, the robbers fled from the spot,” police said. The police are examining surveillance camera footage to trace the criminals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .