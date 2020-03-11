Futile attempt to loot gold finance company in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Thieves made a futile attempt to loot a gold finance company at Kompally in Petbasheerabad here in the wee hours on Wednesday. They tried to damage the shutter and sneak in, but in vain.

According to the police, two unidentified persons armed with weapons entered the compound of the finance company, which had no security guard, at around 1 am. They tried to damage the locks on the shutter. “Using the tools they brought, the thieves tried to break it open. Even after repeatedly trying, they could not open it and returned empty-handed,” police said.

The firm’s staff who came in the morning found the shutter damaged and informed the police. Officials said they suspect it to be the work of local offenders and are examining footage from surveillance cameras in the premises and surroundings to identify and nab them.

