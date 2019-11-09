Futsal tournament: St Andrews, St Michael’s in final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: St Andrews Bowenpally and St Michael’s School cruised into the final with convincing wins in the semifinals of the St Andrews inter-school futsal tournament on Friday.

Andrew top-scored with seven points as St Michael’s blanked St Andrews Keesara 20-0 while St Andrews Bowenpally rode past Greenwich School 14-0 in the second semifinal. Ivan scored seven goals while Aman netted three goals and seven assists for the winners.

Results: All semis: St Michael’s School 20 (Andrew 7) bt St Andrews Keesara 0; MoM: Andrew; St Andrews Bowenpally 14 (Ivan 7, Aman 3) bt Greenwich 0; MoM: Aman.