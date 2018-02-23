Future bleak for Geetanjali Gems staff

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: A differently-abled woman, K Neeraja, had dreams of providing a good education to her children after joining Geetanjali Gems Limited (GGL) at the Hyderabad Gems SEZ Limited at Ravirala village in Shamshabad a few years ago.

She, along with her husband Ravi Shankar, a security guard, had chalked out plans for the future of their children with their salaries. However, fate had different plans, with Shankar passing away after a paralytic stroke. Even as she was struggling to come out of the trauma, another shock in the form of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam hit her.

The multi-crore PNB scam, involving billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi, has cast a shadow on GGL, which belonged to his uncle Mehul Choksi, who was also allegedly involved in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided GGL and sealed precious stones, gems, diamonds and jewellery and stored them in 14 lockers on the company premises.

Since then, Neeraja along with other employees are worried about their job.

“I am concerned about my job since Friday after ED officials raided the company. Who will give us jobs after it is sealed? How will I pay my rent and meet my family expenses?” Neeraja, who lives in a rented house at Ravirala, asked.

Like Neeraja, over 200 differently abled people are working in the firm in various departments. Most of them were selected under the employment and skill development programme – Rajiv Yuva Kiranalu – launched by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh. In all, 900-odd employees were doing jewellery designing, diamond cutting and polishing works among others.

A polio-affected employee, S. Sriramulu, asked as to why employees should suffer for no fault of them. “We have been working sincerely. However, the scam has rendered everyone jobless,” he said.

The situation of a physically challenged couple is more pathetic as they work in the same company, he said, asking which company would come forward to give them jobs.

Employees likely to move Labour Court

Employees of Geetanjali Gems Limited are contemplating approaching the Labour Court seeking protection for their jobs in the company which is now under the control of Enforcement Directorate (ED), even as their protest continued on Thursday.

TRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy, who is leading a delegation, met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and apprised him of the company developments. The delegation also met Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy and explained the sequence of developments after the ED raids.

Maheswaram Agriculture Market Committee Director B Suresh, who was part of the delegation, confirmed that the employees were planning to approach the Labour Court seeking justice. Another delegation would soon go to Visakhapatnam to meet senior officials associated with the SEZ in which the company was located.

The employees complained that officials in the head office in Mumbai switched off their mobile phones after the raids and since then, there was no communication from them. The transport facility provided to employees was also stopped from Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, authorities of ED and PNB continued to visit the gems company to collect more information about the daily activities and to evaluate the cost of seized gems, diamonds, stones and jewellery.