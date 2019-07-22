Future belongs to go-getters: expert

By | Published: 12:26 am 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) (Deemed-to-be University) Hyderabad recently organised 9th convocation ceremony at Shilpakala Vedika, here.

In his convocation address, Former Chairman of Microsoft Corporation Private Limited and Bank of Baroda, Ravi Venkatesan dwelled on the topic ‘How to Flourish in Turbulent Times’. He said the age of free ride has come to an end and what future holds is a mixed bag of opportunities in terms of scarcity of highly skilled personnel, and huge prospects for entrepreneurs.

Venkatesan told the graduating students to attempt more gigs, projects, and build a portfolio. Future belongs to go-getters, risk takers, agile learners, and those who can navigate change he said.

Advising students to build positive attitude, Venkatesan said the 21st century needs skills like creativity and innovation, communication, research and information, critical thinking and problem solving.

He emphasised on the role of character in not only securing success but also adding meaning to one’s life.

The secret of a successful life and career is to find a purpose which is a combination of passion, mission, vocation and profession, he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, Chancellor of the University, Dr C Rangarajan, said the youngsters have a major role to play in making India a US$ 5 trillion economy in the next few years and good education is necessary for reaping benefits of the demographic dividend that Indian has.

Prof J Mahender Reddy, Vice-Chancellor presented a report on the progress made by the University during the academic year 2018-19.

Dr AV Rama Rao, founder, chairman and managing director of AVRA Labs conferred honorary doctorate.

During the convocation, 1,687 students received their degrees and five students were awarded PhDs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .