Future hangs in balance for tennis

Hyderabad: Tennis, like any other sport, has taken a beating with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Grand Slams like French Open and Wimbledon have been postponed or cancelled while the decision on US Open hangs in balance.

As of now, all tennis activities have been suspended till July 13. With future uncertain, a few parts of world are recovering from the pandemic and planning to resume the game. In wake of this, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has issued a few guidelines for domestic circuit. However, the coaches in Hyderabad are skeptical. While all of them wish to see the game back as soon as possible, they are also cautious about the pandemic’s severity.

Noted tennis coach CV Nagraj hopes to resume training in four to five months’ time if situation eases. Speaking about the ITF guidelines, he said, “These guidelines look fine on paper. Everyone now gets their own belongings like towels, rackets and other equipment to tournaments. Unlike in the past where players used to share rackets in case of emergencies, it is not possible now. Once we start implementing these guidelines, we will know the other challenges that could prop up.”

Speaking about the return of the game, he says, “The inter-state tennis may return by December. Inter-district events can resume in September or October as restrictions on travel within the State may be eased by then. In terms of international calendar, the ranked players are looking at November or December but not before that.”

“If there is no cure or a vaccine by then, it might be delayed too. Much depends on the severity of the pandemic. If the vaccine is found by September, the tour can resume by December, not just tennis but all other sports.”

Speaking about training his students, he reveals, “Training can resume by August if we take precautions strictly. I am planning to resume coaching the players individually somewhere in July or August. Group coaching may not be possible. And children below five years may not be allowed to train as it is too risky.”

Former Davis Cup player and non-playing captain SP Misra feels that the game’s return will hang in balance till the vaccine is found. “Till we get a cure for Covid-19, we can’t do anything. You can’t give permission to resume any sport. I don’t think there will be any sporting activity for a year or so. Even with the guidelines from ITF or any other sport body, unless the cure is found, nothing will happen. We have to be very careful as it is spreading rapidly. Look at the US, a country that is so advanced can’t control the pandemic,” he rues.

Meanwhile, Ravichander Rao, Sinnet Tennis Academy coach, echoes similar feelings. “I don’t see any sport resuming soon. This forced break is not good for players as well. There is no option but to keep themselves fit with whatever little exercises they can do at home. I advised my trainees to work at home, do yoga and keep fit mentally. I am following up with them daily on whatsapp about the workout routines,” he explains.

