Future Kid’s School I lift basketball title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Future Kids School I defeated The Future Kid’s II 16-8 to emerge champions in the under-14 girls basketball event at the Sports For All event at Gachibowli Stadium, here on Saturday.

In the match held for third place, Delhi Public School downed Oakridge International School 19-2.

Meanwhile, Ishan Dubey of Oakridge International School and Katyayani Golem of Vidyaranya High School (Saifabad) continued to rule the pool. Ishan, who had won the gold in the U-14 50 metres boys’ freestyle event, claimed the 100 metres freestyle gold too, with a timing of 1:08.05. Sesidhar Reddy Karumuru of Sri Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya (Sainikpuri) finished second while Navaneeth Bala Sai Srikar Madam of Johnson Grammar School bagged with a bronze.

However, it was Katyayani who emerged as the star of the day as she came up with a powerful performance and completed her 100 mts swim in the Under-14 in just 1:07.04s, which was a second faster than even the winner in the boys’ category. Vritti Agarwal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School (Jubilee Hills) won the silver medal, followed by Disha Kumar of The Future Kid’s School.

Important Results:

Swimming: U-14: Boys’ 100 mts Freestyle: 1. Ishan Dubey (Oakridge International School) (1:08:05), 2. Sesidhar Reddy Karumuru (Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Sainikpuri), 3. Navaneeth Bala Sai Srikar Madam (Johnson Grammar School);

U-14 Girls’ 100 mts Freestyle: 1. Katyayani Golem (Vidyaranya High School, Saifabad) (1:07:04), 2. Vritti Agarwal (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School, Jubilee Hills), 3. Disha Kumar (The Future Kid’s School);

U-16 Boys 100 mts Freestyle: 1. Charles Finney Yenumula (Vikas The Concept School, Bachupally) (1:05:25), 2. Charles Wesley Yenumula (Vikas The Concept School, Bachupally), 3. Eshaan Arora (Chirec International School);

U-16 Girls’ 100 mts Freestyle: 1. Raj Lakshmi Gogalupaati (Om Vidyalaya, Mansurabad) (1:13:90), 2. Kashyapi Vishal Galvankar (Johnson Grammar School), 3. Adhya Balakrishnan Beeravalli (Glendale Academy, Suncity);

U-18 Girls’ 100 mts Freestyle: 1. Nishta Reddy (NASR Girls School) (1:49:20), 2. Keerthi Bolusane (Prerna Waldorf School);

Basketball: U-14 Girls Final: The Future Kid’s School (I) bt The Future Kid’s (II) 16-8; 3rd Place: Delhi Public School bt Oakridge International School 19-2;

Handball: U-16 Boys Final: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s bt Jubilee Hills Public School 8-5; 3rd Place: Gati Govt. High School bt Vignan Vidyalaya 3-0;

Badminton: U-13 Girls’ Round Three: Varshitha Atmakur (Pragati Central School) bt Anushka Ranjan (Delhi Public Secondary School) 21-7; Tejashwini M (Phoenix Greens International School bt Pragna Zaddu (Little Flower High School) 21-17; Aadya Basu (Oakridge International School) bt Keerthana Gattu (The Future Kid’s School) 21-5;

U-13 Boys: Round Three: Akshay Tumoju (Arohan The Complete School) bt Ganesh Yarigadda (World One School) 21-6; Sai Yashodhar Jangili (Delhi Public School) bt Adarsh Balaji (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Ramarao School) 21-16; Vasanth Kuchibotla (Delhi School of Excellence) bt Kamalesh Battula (Vignan Vidyalaya) 21-18.

