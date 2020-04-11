Future lies in biodiversity farming

By | C. Achalender Reddy | Published: 12:08 am 12:27 am

Coronavirus has given a jolt to Indian society which already has myriads of problems. There is a possibility that similar situations may arise in the future due to cataclysmic events brought by climate change and steady loss of Biodiversity. The complex relationship between and among wild animals, humans, bacteria, viruses and their interaction with the environment, keeps changing and therefore recurrence of such calamities cannot be ruled out completely.

Keeping in view the current problems, I would like to share a strategy with a focus on leading stress-free and independent living by citizens in general and senior citizens in particular. In the course of their living, most people create wealth in the form of lands, houses, investments in the business, trade, bonds, insurance, deposits in banks and also gold. In the process, they contribute less to conserving diminishing biodiversity and protecting the environment and rarely plan to live in harmony with nature. Their life is comfortable as long as things are normal but fail to come to the rescue during difficult times as prevalent now. This will have a bearing on mental and physical health and even immunity levels of people.

Therefore, it is suggested that those who have land or financial capability to acquire a piece of land, ideally five acres, can develop greenery with multiple species. In this model, the element of profit is not the main motive but secondary. Conserving biodiversity, providing employment to rural people (unorganised landless labour) to reduce migration to urban areas and lead life sustainably, peacefully and independently by citizens are the main objectives.

As per affordability in terms of finances, once a person starts settling in life with kids, it is better to start investing in acquiring land, raising traditional, local, indigenous trees to make life a less difficult one in the future. This unit of land facilitates one to undergo daily routine of physical exercise amid greenery which soothes the nerves and brings down suffering from all age-related ailments. If yoga and meditation are practiced in one’s own serene and oxygen-rich surroundings then the joy of living has no bounds.

The concept of developing a multidimensional Agro – Silva- Pasture- Horti – Medicinal – Animal,- model leads to a wholesome ecosystem that supports, birds, honeybees, insects, a variety of animals and even microorganisms. This bio-framework will have all possible types of wild, medicinal, fruit, fodder, food, flowering, fragrant, butterfly and bird-friendly trees, shrubs, herbs, climbers including domestic animals and poultry birds.

It should be a preferred deviation from current monoculture orchard type models with an aim of attaining immediate commercial gains that cannot support sustainable living in the long run. The objective is to make citizens less dependent on blood relatives or their children especially in sunset years during times of crisis. Each of the following plants, trees, palms, shrubs, vegetables, medicinal plants and climbers if grown organically improves microclimate and in turn local environment.

Only wealth accumulated during a lifetime cannot come to rescue citizens especially during difficult times like total lockdowns where a steady supply of life-sustaining food materials and medicines is essential. Therefore, for a whole family to survive (infants, teenagers, adults and senior citizens) with the least number of problems and to further protect themselves from ill effects of weedicides, pesticides, pollution-related issues the following medicinal, fruit wild- trees/plants/ shrubs may be raised to lead a nature friendly healthy life.

Conventional fruit/nut

Mango – (seed origin & grafted); Citrus spp; Jackfruit (Artocarpus spp); Palms – ( Date palm, coconut) ; Guava ; Jamun (Syzium spp); Zizyphus spp ; Chiku (sapota); Pomengranate (Punica granatum); Amla (Emblica officinalis); Cashew nut (Anacardium occidentale); Mulberry (Morus spp); Sithapal (Annona squamosa); Phalsa (Grewia asiatica);

Other fruits

Banana; Grape; Pineapple ( Ananas comosus); Papaya/papita (Carica papaya); Star gooseberry( Phyllanthus acidus);

Fragrant flowers

Akash Malle (Melliingtonia hortensis); Parijat (Nyctanthis arbortristis); Albizzia spp; Temple/Pagoda tree (Mimusops elengi); All types of Jasmine; Sampenga (Michelia champaca); Mogili patta/Kewra fragrant leaf (Pandanus amaryllifolius ); Pterospermum acerifolium-fragrant flowers.

Unconventional

Sandal Wood (Santalum album); Red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus); Egisa (Pterocarpus marsupium- anti diabetic); Teak (Tectona grandis); Nemalinara chettu (Holoptelia integrifolia; ATM tree/Thasi gum/ gum karaya (Sterculia urens); Thati chettu/ Palmyrah(Borassus flabellifer); Jeelugu (Caryota urens); Phoenix spp;

Sacred

Maredu (Aegle marmelos); Ficus Sps (bengalensis, recemosa, glomerate, religiosa, etc); Jammi chettu (Prosopis cineraria); Ponna chettu (Calophyllum inophyllum) ; Neem/Vepa (Azaridachta indica- medicinal); Sita Ashoka (Saraca ashoka); Betel leaf climber (Piper betle); Rudraksh (Elaeocarpus serratus); Dharbha (Imperata cylindrica/ Desmotachya bipinnata); Nagalinga pushpam/Cannon ball tree (Couroupita guianansis)

Others

Tamarind (Tamaridus indica- food, medicinal value); Thumma chettu (Acacia nilotica); Mahua (Madhuca Sps); Rela (Cassia fistula); Cassia auriculata; Terminalia Sps (chebula, bellerica, arjuna, pallida, etc); Mothuku Chettu (Butea monosperma- medicinal); Char (Buchanania lanzan); Soap nut (Sapindus emarginatus- attracts lot of honeybees during flowering) Lagerstroemia parviflora-flowering); Bombax Spp); Indian coral tree (Erythrina Spp-); Jungle jilebi (Pithecellobium dulce ); Colvillea racemose-Bird friendly)

Vegetables

All leafy vegetables including palak, pudina, methi (fenugreek), ganga vayili (Portulaca oleraceae), gongura (Hibiscus sabdariffa), coriander, etc; All types of gourds; other vegetables- preferably local varieties -resistant to diseases; all climbers,- like Coccinea grandis; Basella alba/ rubra etc (batchali kura); all types of tuber crops like cassava, elephant yams, etc.; munaga ( Moringa oleifera); Sesbania grandiflora; multivitamin plant ( Sauropus androgynus); all vegetables of solanaceae family

Medicinal/Spice

All spice plant (Pimentia dioica); onion, garlic , zinger, turmeric; Averrhoea Sps (bilimbi, carambola); Thippa teega ( Tinospora cardifolia); Brahmi (Centella asiatica); swallow root (Decalepsis hamiltoni); nutmeg ( Myristica Species); lemon grass ( Cymbopogon citratus); Bryophyllum (succulent); Vavili (Vitex negundo); tulasi (Ocimum Spp); Karri pathi (Murraya koenigii); Aparajitha (Clitorea terneata); aloe vera; Stevia plant (leaf natural sweetener- for diabetics); insulin plant (Costus speciosus); Kalmegh (Andrographis paniculata); Hathjod (Cissus quadrangularis); castor plants (Ricinus communis); Gymnema Sylvestris-(anti diabetic); Chennangi(Cassia occidentalis); Pashanbedi(Aerva lanata); Bhuchakrapu gadda(Maerua oblongifolia); Chirata(Swertia chirata); Gurivinda(Abrus precatorius); lipstick tree (Bixa Orellana-Natural food color)

Wild edible

Kalivi pandu (Carissa carandus); Aadonda (Capparis zeylanicha); Oodugu (Alangium salvifolium); Nakreka (Ximena americana); Tuniki (Diospyros melonoxylon); Banka pandlu (Cordia myxa); Velakkaya/wood Apple (Feronia limonea); Dillenia pentagyna-fruits); Punarnava( Boerhavia diffusa).

Bamboos

Bamboo Species, which can come up well under an irrigated condition- local bamboos i.e. Dendrocalamus strictus; Bambusa arundinacea: Popular Bamboo Species – Bambusa vulgaris (yellow Bambu); Melocanna baccifera- Monopodial ie spreading type called muli bamboo) ; D.stocksii / gigantius/brandisii/balcoa /pallida /asper/hamiltoni; Tender shoots of Bambu are edible;

Agricultural crops

– All minor millets, green jowar, rice, wheat, pulses and beans (local varieties) specially climbers to be grown.

– One plot of fodder grasses to feed desi cows

Animals

– Desi cows

– Poultry- Indian breeds ( eg: Kadaknath )

– Guinea fowls

– Turkeys

– Ducks.

Apiculture

Honeybee boxes may be installed to produce honey.

Other measures

One footpath along boundary wall may be laid for walking/jogging/cycling

Storage of foodgrains

A suitable Silo has to be installed to store food grains

Water harvesting & bore well

A couple of farm ponds at strategic locations to collect and store rainwater by gravity flow has to be created depending on the extent of area, topography and undulating nature of the biodiverse farm. A bore well or an irrigation canal nearby is a necessity in managing the unit properly.

Energy supply

In addition to conventional electric connection, it is advisable to have an independent Solar Unit (renewable Energy) to supply power to the solar water pump and lighting. A mini solar drier also may be kept to dehydrate vegetables to increase their shelf life.

Permanent labour

A small dwelling house with a room, kitchen and toilet may be constructed to house one family of farmworkers on a 24X7 basis.

Enhanced security

For the security of those living in a biodiverse farm there is a requirement of having dog of one of the following Indian Breeds:

Rampur Greyhound/Rajapalayam/Pandikona

The above unconventional biodiverse organic farm model is suggested keeping in mind the sustainable living to overcome any unforeseen situation without any external help. There are different strategies followed by organic farmers nowadays like multi-layered or vertical farming and some are adopting the Miyawaki method to raise instant forest within three years. The number of plants, trees, and animals may be increased or decreased in terms of numbers or diversity depending on the extent and topography of land, depth, texture and structure of the soil.

If the state governments bring out a policy of incentivising development and retention of such biodiverse farms by citizens in suburbs of towns, cities and metros, it would have a positive impact on the improvement of the livability index of urban areas. In the biodiverse farm, there are living elements that would offer different things in different seasons and one need not look for outside help in enjoying the food of diverse nature which is nutritionally rich. So far, I could not find any other legacy better and richer than a biodiverse farm to be left for future generations of our progeny.

C. Achalender Reddy, IFS, Formerly- Secretary -National Biodiversity Authority, GoI.

[email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .