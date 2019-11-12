‘Future of Change’ scholarships for Indian students

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, the internationally ranked innovative leader within the education sector, has reiterated its position as an institute that recognises Indian academic soundness through its ‘Future of Change scholarships for 2020’.

Through this programme, the university provides financial aid to deserving Indian students with each scholarship valued at a total of $5,000 per year for the minimum duration of a UNSW undergraduate or postgraduate degree programme. It is awarded to exemplary students across a wide range of disciplines, including Humanities, Social Sciences, Architecture, Business, Engineering, International Law, Art, Design and Medicine.

The ‘Future of Change’ scholarship is awarded based on academic excellence. Eligible students will automatically be considered, a video submission is no longer required. The award will be offered shortly after a full offer of study is made. Applying earlier will increase your chances for the scholarship.

Laurie Pearcey, Chief Executive Officer, UNSW Global and Pro-Vice Chancellor (International) UNSW Sydney said, “India is a prime centre for UNSW, and we have been associated with the country for over a decade now. The highlight though, is our Future of Change scholarships initiative that has always received an overwhelming response from talented Indian students, looking to pursue their professional dreams overseas. This year, we are also looking to create a culture of Engineering studies among women students in India, and are thus offering a full tuition fee waiver to a female student for the programme.” For more details, please visit website (www.UNSW.edu.au).

