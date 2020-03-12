Future of civil aviation bright in country despite setbacks: KTR

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday asserted that the future of civil aviation in the country was bright despite temporary setbacks, and that investments in partnerships will hold the industry in good stead.

Inaugurating the 8-bay pilot training facility at the Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), a premier aviation training establishment offering high quality training endorsed by DGCA and EASA, Rama Rao said: “This facility is a great opportunity for Hyderabad and will result in a lot of business and training opportunities for the region.” Top officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA and airline partners participate in the function. Three bays of the facility are already occupied by an A320neo, Bombardier Dash-8 and ATR72-600 simulator and with five simulators already positioned at the Gurugram facility, the total number of simulators with FSTC as on date are eight.

Stating that FSTC was one of the preferred training partners for various Indian and International airlines based out of South East Asia region, the Minister said the facility was the most advanced Full Flight Simulation training company in India today with training facilities in Gurugram and Hyderabad.

“The control and management of Gujarat Flying Club in 2018 helped us to mature and reach a stage where we have the capability to provide end-to-end high-quality training to the cadets. This includes imparting Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training followed by ab-initio type rating training on A320/B737/ATR 72-600 /Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 in a time bound and cost-effective manner,” he said.

The Minister, stating that journey started back in 2011 with a dream to establish India as a regional training hub for aviation, said the first two simulators – Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 were inducted in 2012 and that by itself brought in quite a relief to airlines in India as industry was experiencing a conservative growth at that time. “Due to our commitment towards being a quality training institute, in 2013, we were able to secure TRTO qualification from DGCA, and in 2014 we signed a contract with Boeing & MDS to position C-17 simulator at the premise adding value to the country’s defence capabilities,” he said. Soon after, in July 2015, the facility achieved another milestone by securing EASA qualification, thereby expanding its footprint globally.

The year 2018 was a landmark year with FSTC laying the foundation stone for an 8 bay Hyderabad facility, securing EASA ATO certification and getting the management rights of Gujarat Flying Club. Keeping the commitment to the industry and serve the training needs of pilots based out of South India region, within a short span of time, the facility inducted India’s first Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, A320 neo and ATR72-600 simulator at the Hyderabad facility. In the last 8 years, FSTC has clocked more than 100,000 simulator hours training in excess of 1,100 pilots and majority of them are successfully soaring high with airlines in India and abroad.

The vision is to be a premier aviation training establishment offering high quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA in a safe and efficient manner. The FSTC offers airlines a flight training location close to their home operating base that brings significant saving on capital investment, makes the overall training cost competitive and even improves the availability of critical training staff. “Our pool of highly trained instructors and well thought out curriculum is another reason for us to be a preferred training partner for a number of airlines. Our course curriculum confirms to be the best in class and is in line with International standards. While adapting and configuring our equipment and training modules, we also look to tailor make our training programmes to enable airlines to take optimum advantage of the innovative features of the latest fleet,” he said.

The centre’s infrastructure meets global standards of excellence, offering integrated training solutions and services to commercial airlines and individual pilots. “We focus on procuring both quality devices and personnel to provide world class training solutions which is the key to our success. This even reduces the maintenance requirement thereby minimizing the potential for any unplanned downtime. The adherence to strict SOPs and culture of self-testing and self-monitoring of the systems ensures that the maintenance activity is preventative rather than reactive,” Rama Rao said.

