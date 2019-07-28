Future of Great Indian Bustard bleak

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Great Indian Bustard (GIB), one of the most critically endangered birds in India, appears to be on the way out in Rollapadu in Andhra Pradesh, its only sanctuary in southern India.

There are just three females left in Rollapadu, at 6.14 sqkm, one of the smallest wildlife sanctuaries in the country. With no male birds for the females to breed with, GIB conservation in southern States appears to be at the end of its tether. The only other sanctuary in South India where bustards were found is Ranebennur Blackbuck Sanctuary in Karnataka. But, according to an official report of the Karnataka Forest Department, there were no sightings of the bird there since 1988.

According to a report from Wildlife Institute of India, only 150 GIBs are left in the country with most of them in the Desert National Park near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Rajasthan is losing about 15 per cent of its bustard population a year due to the birds colliding with power lines, the report says.

“We requested Rajasthan for a male GIB to enable breeding at Rollapadu,” B Nalini Mohan, Chief Wildlife Warden of Andhra Pradesh, said. “The GIB population in Rajasthan itself is falling. We are trying to get a male from Rajasthan through the Government of India,” he said.

As far as protection for the three female bustards is concerned, Mohan said they were safe and being monitored constantly. “Local villagers also protect them. Our main problem is Rollapadu has no male bustard,” he told Telangana Today.

It, however, appears unlikely that AP’s request would be accepted by Rajasthan, which itself is under fire for the dwindling bustard population in that State. While habitat loss is one of the biggest threats to the birds, power lines began to pose an even greater threat to them, according to a wildlife researcher.

Even near Rollapadu, there is a solar power generating plant and the fact is that these birds also fly despite the common perception that they do not. The future for them appears bleak at Rollapadu, the researcher told Telagnana Today.

