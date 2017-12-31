Future of Opposition bleak, says Tummala Nageshwar Rao

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:53 am

Karimnagar: Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao said on Saturday the future of Opposition would be bleak if they deliberately tried to defame the State government for attaining political mileage.

Though the government has taken several measures for the welfare of all sections of the society, opposition parties were trying to divide the people on the lines of caste, religion and class, the Minister said.

Rao along with Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender laid the foundation for the Rs 149-crore cable-stayed bridge, which will be built across river Manair between Kaman and Sadasivpalli in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Rao said development in Telangana began after a long gap. Irrespective of political affiliations, funds were equally sanctioned to all constituencies for developmental works, he said.

Referring the Opposition’s criticism that government was trying to wash its hands by giving sheep to a few number of shepherds, he said so far, it distributed 35 lakh sheep and another 50 lakh have to be distributed in the future.

Also, Telangana was in the first position when it came to implementing welfare schemes in the country. The Central government was in shock about the State’s decision to give Rs 4,000 per acre as input investment from May, he said.

In another innovative initiative, the government will supply 24 hours power to the agriculture sector from Sunday midnight. No State in the country has such a scheme yet, he said.

Opposition parties passed all sorts of comments when the government proposed a Rs 1.60 lakh crore budget, he said, adding that with a view to introduce such schemes, the government pitched for such a huge budget. Dry lands of Telangana will turn green once the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project was completed.

Talking about the sanction of more works to the district, Nageshwar Rao said the ‘cable stayed bridge’ will be a feather in the cap for Karimnagar. Those who participated in Telangana agitation for 14 years have every right to get more number of developmental works. Moreover, the Chief Minister has special interest in the district and is ready to sanction any kind of work.