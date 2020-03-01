Future of Sagaras uncertain: Uppari Shekhar

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Wanaparthy: Telangana State Sagara Sangham President Uppari Shekhar said that people from Sagara (Uppara community) were still in the most economically backward condition as they were unable to reap the benefits of reservations in jobs and education because of the community being placed in BC (D) category.

Addressing community members at a meeting held in Wanaparthy town on Sunday, Shekhar said that for centuries the people from the community have been backward on all fronts and the future of Sagaras remained uncertain even in the present times.

He said that lakhs of Sagaras living in Telangana had played a major role in the statehood movement and members of the community have been actively fighting for the cause of the community’s rights. “We will continue to represent to the State government about the issues affecting the Sagara community,” he added.

