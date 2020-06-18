Future uncertain for swimmers

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: While athletes from various disciplines are readying for a return, swimmers face an uncertain future. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) too has left out swimming from the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) it provided to sports bodies as Ministry of Home Affairs barred swimming pools from reopening.

Telangana State government is yet to give a nod to sports resumption in the State. However, swimming may not get a go-ahead straight away like other sports. Ayush Yadav, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) swimming coach at the Gachibowli Stadium, feels there is little chance of returning to pool at least for another two months. “Since it is a water sport, it will take more time along with contact sports like kabaddi and wrestling to return. Swimming will be the last option. Other sports will start soon after government gives a nod. As of now, we are all set to resume training. We have cleaned all the pools and made them ready,” he said.

He is also of the opinion that lockdown has hit swimmers hardest than any other athletes. “The main problem is we need pool to practice unlike in other sports where they can practice at home. Whatever hard work we did in the last few years is of no use now. The swimmers, who are of national merit, have to start from the scratch. A few swimmers will leave the sport now as their parents want to focus on studies while a few others would have crossed their age groups. The form of swimmers will dip considerably.”

He further reveals the return is also not easy. “There is no action in water since last three months. We are working on fitness levels. I am overseeing their training every day and also inviting noted swimmers, Olympians and celebrity trainers for online sessions to keep the students motivated.”

The coach further pointed out that bringing swimmers to their old form is a challenge for coaches as well. “We have to tone the body first, build up stamina and muscle endurance before entering the pool. We need do work on exercises in water as well. Only then can we start swimming. It will take four to six months to bring them to where they were before the lockdown,” he points out.

Ishan Dubey, a 14-year-old national swimmer, says, “It is tough for any athlete. We were working out on our fitness. Sometimes we go for a run. But it is completely different from what we do in the pool. Even after returning, it might take a month or two to get in full shape.”

The youngster, who competes in 50 metre and 100 metre breaststroke, has a different opinion on game’s return. “On the contrary, I think it might happen before other games. From what I have heard, the virus doesn’t spread fast as Chlorine is used in pools. I assume it is safe.”

Aditi Nadella, a 10-year-old prospect, said the workout they do at home is not at all sufficient to stay in shape. “It is very tough staying away from pool. We don’t have any pool or other facilities to train. So the time away from pool is too long and it is difficult once we return as well. But we can’t do anything till the pools are open. Though we are working on our fitness at home, it is not at all sufficient,” she rued.

