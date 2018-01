By | Published: 4:22 pm 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: ​The West Zone Task Force ​on Friday ​busted a drug peddling racket and arrested a four​-​member gang here.​ Five kilos of opium were seized from them. ​

Following a tip-off, ​a Task ​Force team ​had ​nabbed the​ gang and seized ​the opium from their possession. The gang is learned to have been active in procuring drugs and selling them here in Hyderabad.

More details are awaited.