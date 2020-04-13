G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to hold meeting on April 15

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Riyadh: The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a meeting on April 15, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting will continue to discuss and take urgent actions needed to address the global challenge presented by the novel coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Traditionally, the April’s meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors is held in Washington D.C. on the side-lines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

Given the circumstances, G20 meetings are currently held virtually and more frequently.

In their last meeting held on March 31, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors agreed on a roadmap to respond to coronavirus.