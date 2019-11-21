Gachibowli, from being a sleepy suburb to a noisy office hub

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The quietude of this once sleepy little city suburb lies shattered. As the growing city took Gachibowli into its fold and ushered in large scale development and populated it, the serenity of the suburb, which is classified as a sensitive area, tucked along the Old Mumbai Highway is lost.

In fact, so tremendous has been the growth of the place and the number of people living there or criss-crossing through it that Gachibowli has now nudged aside other sensitive locations i.e., Nehru Zoological Park on the noise levels list.

Data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) shows that real time noise levels recorded in Gachibowli are higher than permissible limits. Against the standard of 50 decibels (dB) prescribed for a sensitive zone in day time and 40 dB in night time, the noise level recording here are in the range of 55 dB to 65 dB and 53 dB to 62 dB respectively in the last six months.

The place remaining abuzz even in the night has real time noise levels shooting beyond permissible limits. The data shows recordings being 61 dB during June and August as against the standard of 40 dB.

Road safety experts attributed the rising noise levels in Gachibowli to the spurt in vehicle population along with frequent honking. This apart, construction activities happening at rapid pace in this area too contribute to the din, experts said.

Vinod Kanumala of the Indian Federation of Road Safety said the expansion of the IT corridor was the major reason for increasing noise levels. “Despite Ola, Uber and MNC companies operating services, private vehicles ply on the jam-packed roads of Gachibowli,” he said.

Reflecting a change in trends in the city which resonates with activities till late hours these days, the night time noise levels have started to go up in other parts of the city as well. The average real time noise levels in Tarnaka, classified as a residential area, between May and October were 60 dB and 70 dB in day time and 55 dB and 65 dB in the night. This is against permissible limits of 55 dB and 45 dB in day time standard and night time standards, respectively.

Even in commercial areas such as Abids and JNTU, the average noise levels in both night time and day time are high. In Abids, the average noise levels during May and October were 73 around 70 dB in day time and between 68 dB and 74 dB in night time. For commercial areas, the day and night time standards fixed are 65 and 55 dB, respectively.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.