‘Gadget makers should effectively deal with e-waste’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Makers of various electronics products and gadgets should go the extra mile to get back the waste materials generated at the end of life of their products. The extended producer responsibility (EPR) should be implemented effectively, said K Srinivas, VP, Ramky Enviro Engineers.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘e-waste management – Sustainable development’ organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at its premises here, he held the growing consumerism as the main reason for the e-waste to increase.

With new models of TVs, smartphones and home appliances coming into the market, many customers are upgrading to these. However, they are discarding the old gadgets and appliances even if they have not reached their end of lifecycle. This is leading to faster depletion of the resources and piling of e-waste.

According to him, e-waste management was now mainly in the unorganised sector and adequate safety measures were missing in terms of handling and disposal of the waste materials. Better incentives were needed for those involved in waste collection, he said adding that there was a need for an efficient collection ecosystem with better accounting systems.

Computers, phones, hard disks and other computer related accessories account for more than 70 per cent of the e-waste generated, he said. The key to reducing this lies in opting for repairs instead of going for new products, refurbishing, recycling, reusing and recovering the waste materials.

FTCCI VP K Bhakerreddy, senior VP Ramakanth Inani, Pollution and Environment Committee chairman K Narayana Reddy, GBK Rao, CMD of Pragathi Green Meadows and Resorts and others spoke.

