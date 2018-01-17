Gadkari heaps praise on Telangana, to visit Kaleshwaram soon

By | Published: 7:40 pm 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Union Minister for Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari will visit Kaleshwaram project soon. The Minister for Irrigation T Harish Rao who called on Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday invited him along with the Secretary for Water Resources to visit the State to take stock of the progress of works on the mega irrigation project coming up on Godavari river.

The Union Minister heaped praise on the State government for the priority given to meeting the irrigation needs and allocations made to the sector on such a large scale.

He also appreciated the efforts made by the State for implementing the Kaleshwram project by putting it in fast track after obtaining necessary clearance from different agencies