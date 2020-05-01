Gadwal administration hires 11 mini-vans for medical emergencies

By | Published: 12:26 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: With people in rural areas facing difficulties in reaching hospitals in case of health emergency, the district administration has hired and made available 11 four-wheelers (Toofan) and 3 ambulances to ferry people to hospitals 24/7.

During a review meeting held with medical and health officials at the District Collectorate on Thursday regarding the problems being faced by the people to access health facilities, District Collector Sruthi Ojha said that 11 Toofan vehicles would be stationed at 11 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 1 ambulance each in Gadwal, Dharoor and Ieeja.

People living in the area under the jurisdiction of PHCs can contact the PHC directly or approach the local ASHA worker or ANM, so that they can call the Toofan vehicle immediately. To contact the private ambulances in Dharoor, Ieeja and Gadwal, people can contact the ambulance drivers directly. Ramu, driver of Gadwal ambulance could be contacted at 8008936828 and driver Nagendra can be contacted by people from Ieeja and Dharoor on 9160824813. She said that the drivers of the ambulances would be available 24/7 in their area of work and their services could be availed free of cost.

In addition to this, she has instructed DMHO and Superintendent of Gadwal district Hospital to have a perfect coordination and observed that due to ANC check-up data readily available with the medical and health department about pregnant women in the district, steps needed to be taken by officials to track a pregnant woman reaching delivery due date 10 days in advance and bring her to the hospital 10 days in advance, so that they could make all the preparations for delivery beforehand to be on the safe side.

She has also warned the medical and health department staff that if they resorted to unnecessarily referring perceived high-risk cases and wasting time during the process of referral, stringent action would be initiated against them by the medical and health department.

Joint Collector Srinivas Reddy, Assistant Collector Sri Harsha, AD Medical and Health Department Amarsingh Naik, DMHO Dr Sasikala, District Hospital Superintendent Dr Shobharani, PO Dr Rajasimha, Medical Officer Sravanthi, Dr Irshad and other medical officers attended the review meeting.