Gadwal Collector issues show cause notice to CPDO

Published: 9:15 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector Sruthi Ojha issued a show cause notice to the Child Development Programme Officer (CDPO) of Ghattu mandal on Saturday during her surprise inspection of an Anganwadi Centre at the mandal headquarters, after she found that there was no Anganwadi teacher at the school and no eggs or milk were being served to the children for the past couple of months.

During the inspection, District Collector Sruthi Ojha observed that there was only an Anganwadi helper working at the centre and the teacher had resigned from her job, which was not informed to her. When she tried to reach-out to the CDPO and the supervisor on phone, both of them didn’t respond, which led her to issue the show cause notice to the CDPO.

The Anganwadi helper brought to her notice that for the past couple of months, eggs and milk were not reaching the centre. Collector Sruthi Ojha asked the helper to give the children toys to play and not to keep them in the almarah. She also asked the helper to ensure the children slept only on the mats and not on the floor.

She also reviewed the NREGS works keeping in mind the approaching summer and asked the field assistants, technical assistants, APOs and MPDO to ensure at least 50 wage seekers get work every single day in every village.

She also reviewed the kind of works and their progress in every village. She asked the officials to ensure that increasing greenery, development of the premises of government institutions and those works which could benefit the farmers in their fields needed to be undertaken as part of NREGS. She informed the officials that she would specifically review the status of number of wage seekers given work in every mandal and when the musters were uploaded every single day. She also directed Ghattu MRO Subramanyam to give a complete report about the government lands available across the mandal, so that they could be protected and used for socially-useful purposes.

