Gadwal collector tells officials to update habitation list for Census report

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: In-charge District Collector Sweta Mohanty has asked the Chief Planning Officer to prepare a report with a list of newly-added habitations and those removed, to be submitted to the government, mentioning reasons for adding or removing a particular habitation.

On Saturday, Mohanty held a meeting with Joint Collector J Niranjan and CPO Venkata Ramana and E-Section Superintendent Shyam Sunder at her chambers at the District Collectorate in Gadwal, where she said that keeping in mind the 2021 Census, details of habitations would have to be sent to surveys and land records department.

She said in the 2011 Census, 342 habitations were taken into account while conducting population census. Now Singavaram-2 from Alampur, Julakal from Waddepally, Venkatapur from Aiza, Chatrunaik Thanda from KT Doddi were newly-formed and needed to be added to the list, apart from removing Nouroji camp as a habitation, as the habitation has merged with Aiza from Rajoli.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter