Gadwal Collector wants soak pits in all govt offices

By | Published: 1:08 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector K Sasanka has instructed the heads of all line-departments to ensure soak-pits were dug in all district and mandal-level government offices, so that water could be incorporated into the ground wherever it was being used, to set an example for the entire district.

On Monday, Collector Sasanka held a convergence meeting with various departmental heads, where he has directed them to not only conduct Haritha Haram at their offices, but also Swachh Bharat and water conservation works.

He has also directed the DRDA officials to hold meetings in Gadwal and Alampur, to create awareness among the newly elected sarpanches, Ward Members, MPTCs, MPPs and ZPTCs about how to go about with the schemes concerned to address issues like increasing green cover, conserving water and about sanitation and maintaining cleanliness.

He has also directed the District Panchayat Officer to hold awareness camps for the newly appointed Panchayat Secretaries about how they need to issue death certificates, birth certificates and other duties concerning their job description.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .