Gadwal officials inspect buildings to set up BC Schools

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: In view of the State government sanctioning BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions for 119 Assembly constituencies, the district administration has started identifying locations to establishing two new BC Gurukuls in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies, so that classes can start from the coming academic year.

District Collector K Sasanka inspected Trinity Model High School building near Parymala stage in Gadwal constituency on Friday, where the new BC girls residential school is being established. As most of the required infrastructure was already there in the old school, he asked the management to renovate the roofs so that seepage of water during rains wouldn’t happen. He also asked the management to hand over the school to BC Welfare Residential School by May 31 and asked them to ensure all facilities for the students.

The Collector also directed BC Welfare Officer Indira who accompanied him, to identify a campus to start the new BC Welfare Residential Institution for Boys in Shanti Nagar of Voddepally mandal of Alampur constituency. He said students studying in Classes V, VI and VII would be admitted in the coming academic year in these two schools and that the strength of each classroom would be 80.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.